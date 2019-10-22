 

Trump to speak to police chiefs group in Chicago

    President Donald Trump gestures Monday while speakings during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House. Associated Press

 
By Lynn Sweet
Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 10/22/2019 12:00 PM

President Donald Trump on Monday will make his first visit to the city since becoming president and will speak to the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the Chicago Sun-Times has confirmed.

Trump, for years a critic of Chicago's handling of crime, slammed the city in a speech to the police chiefs group at its annual conference last year in Orlando.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

A White House official told the Sun-Times that the group is "the largest annual gathering of law enforcement leaders in the world" and "the IACP was the first law enforcement association to endorse the President's First Step Act, which prepares inmates to successfully rejoin society and enacts commonsense sentencing reforms to make our justice system fairer for all Americans. President Trump is expected to discuss his strong record on law enforcement, the historic First Step Act legislation, and economic actions taken to reduce crime and recidivism, including Opportunity Zones."

