Police: Woman stabbed mother walking with child in Lake County forest preserve
Updated 10/22/2019 9:56 AM
Lake County Forest Preserve police officials said they have a woman in custody in connection with a Monday afternoon stabbing on a trail in Grant Woods Forest Preserve near Ingleside.
Commander Jim Siefken said more information would be released later today about the woman's arrest.
The attacker is accused of stabbing another woman who was walking along the path with her child about 5 p.m.
The child was uninjured, but the victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for treatment after she managed to escape the attack and flag down help.
Her condition is unknown.
Siefken said investigators are trying to determine what precipitated the attack and if the two women knew one another.
