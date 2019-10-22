 

Police superintendent will boycott Trump's speech in Chicago

  • President Donald Trump gestures Monday while speaking during a Cabinet meeting in the White House.

    President Donald Trump gestures Monday while speaking during a Cabinet meeting in the White House. Associated Press

 
By Lynn Sweet
Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 10/22/2019 9:59 PM

President Donald Trump on Monday will make his first visit to the city since becoming president and will speak to the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the Chicago Sun-Times has confirmed.

Trump, for years a critic of Chicago's handling of crime, slammed the city in a speech to the police chiefs group at its annual conference last year in Orlando.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Sun-Times has also learned that Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson will boycott Trump's speech.

