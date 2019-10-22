Police superintendent will boycott Trump's speech in Chicago

President Donald Trump gestures Monday while speaking during a Cabinet meeting in the White House. Associated Press

President Donald Trump on Monday will make his first visit to the city since becoming president and will speak to the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the Chicago Sun-Times has confirmed.

Trump, for years a critic of Chicago's handling of crime, slammed the city in a speech to the police chiefs group at its annual conference last year in Orlando.

The Sun-Times has also learned that Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson will boycott Trump's speech.