Police superintendent will boycott Trump's speech in Chicago
Updated 10/22/2019 9:59 PM
President Donald Trump on Monday will make his first visit to the city since becoming president and will speak to the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the Chicago Sun-Times has confirmed.
Trump, for years a critic of Chicago's handling of crime, slammed the city in a speech to the police chiefs group at its annual conference last year in Orlando.
The Sun-Times has also learned that Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson will boycott Trump's speech.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.