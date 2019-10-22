Fire causes 'significant' damage to Wheeling house

Wheeling Fire Department officials said a late-night fire Monday at a single-family house on the 100 block of West Manchester Drive caused "significant" damage to the structure, but no injuries to the residents or firefighters.

Firefighters were called to the house at 9:23 p.m. and were on the scene in five minutes, according to a department incident report.

The fire was located in the front of the single-story house. A lone resident evacuated the home before firefighters arrived, according to the report.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.

Investigators were not able to determine if the house had working smoke detectors.

The house was deemed uninhabitable.