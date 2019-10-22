Evening of jazz at MHS

An evening of jazz featuring performers from Mundelein and Lake Zurich high schools is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the Mundelein High School auditorium, 1350 W. Hawley St. Mundelein High's jazz ensemble and orchestra will be joined by the jazz ensemble from Lake Zurich High School and jazz vocalist Kim Nazarian for the free concert. Nazarian is a vocalist, educator and lyricist, who for the past 25 years has been harmonizing around the world with New York Voices. Nazarian will include selections from the songbook of Ella Fitzgerald and Antônio Carlos Jobim, including "Orange Colored Sky," "Cheek to Cheek," "So Danco Sambo" and more.