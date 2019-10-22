Adult program at Barrington library focused on LGBTQ+ population

Barrington Area Library will host a free adult program "Be A Good Ally: What LGBTQ+ People Wish You Knew" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. In collaboration with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Lake Barrington, the library will present panel of local experts who will address how and when to offer support or speak up for those who identify as LGBTQ+, and where to look for further resources. The session is set for the library's meeting room. The library is at 505 N. Northwest Highway in Barrington.