Adult program at Barrington library focused on LGBTQ+ population
Updated 10/22/2019 5:29 PM
Barrington Area Library will host a free adult program "Be A Good Ally: What LGBTQ+ People Wish You Knew" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. In collaboration with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Lake Barrington, the library will present panel of local experts who will address how and when to offer support or speak up for those who identify as LGBTQ+, and where to look for further resources. The session is set for the library's meeting room. The library is at 505 N. Northwest Highway in Barrington.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.