MON, 10/21/2019

Monday, October 21, 2019

A committee guiding OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy has suggested other drugmakers, distributors and pharmacy chains use Purdue’s bankruptcy proceedings to settle more than 2,000 lawsuits seeking to hold the drug industry accountable for the national opioid crisis.

Companies reach tentative deal to settle opioids lawsuit

The nation's three dominant drug distributors and a big drugmaker have reached a tentative deal to settle a lawsuit related to the opioid crisis just as the first federal trial over the crisis was due to begin Monday, according to a lead lawyer for the local governments suing the drug industry.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks Thursday at Georgetown University in Washington. With just over a year left until the 2020 U.S. presidential election, Facebook is stepping up its efforts to ensure it is not used as a tool to interfere in politics and democracies around the world. Facebook said Monday, Oct. 21, that it will also label state-controlled media as such, label fact -checks more clearly and invest $2 million in media literacy projects.

Facebook ramps up election security efforts ahead of 2020

With just over a year left until the 2020 U.S. presidential election, Facebook is stepping up its efforts to ensure it is not used as a tool to interfere in politics and democracies around the world.
Associated Press White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney speaks Thursday at press conferencein Washington.

Mulvaney getting second-guessed on his defense of Trump

For Mick Mulvaney, the hits just keep on coming.
This Sunday image made from video by Twitter user @AthenaRising shows the tornado in Rockwall, Texas. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Dallas on Sunday night, causing structural damage and knocking out electricity to thousands.

Tornado rips through Dallas; 1 dead in Arkansas amid storms

Crews searched Monday through the rubble of homes and businesses torn apart by a tornado that ripped through the Dallas area the night before, and one person was killed by a falling tree in Arkansas as the storms moved to the northeast.
Czech spy agency says Russia built cyberattack network
The head of the Czech counter-intelligence service says a Russian spying network that his agency broke last year was meant to be used for cyberattacks against the Czech Republic and its foreign partners
FILE - In this June 30, 2017, file photo, U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad speaks during an event in Beijing. Branstad on Monday defended plans to require Beijing's diplomats to report contacts with some Americans and said Monday that Washington is considering additional rules for employees of entities controlled by the ruling Communist Party. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool, File)
American ambassador defends rules for Chinese diplomats
U.S. ambassador defends plans to require Chinese diplomats to report contacts with some Americans, says Washington considering possible rules for employees of Communist Party-controlled entities
Courts artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook Monday showing Julian Assange as he appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London for a hearing related to his extradition to the United States. The WikiLeaks founder appeared in court Monday to fight extradition to the United States on charges of espionage, with the full extradition hearing set for February 2020.
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange loses bid to delay hearing
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appeared in a U.K. court Monday to fight extradition to the United States on espionage charges, and he lost a bid to delay proceedings so that his legal team would have more time to prepare his case.
Nepali surveyor Khim Lal Gautam, right, at the summit of Mount Everest in the early hours of May 22, 2019. On his left is a satellite navigation device measuring the mountain’s peak.
Is Mt. Everest shrinking? Nepal on a mission to measure the world's tallest mountain
The two-year, $1.3 million effort is driven by both patriotism and scientific inquiry.
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau holds a rally in Milton, Ontario, Canada, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. National elections are scheduled for Monday. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canada elects Parliament in vote seen as threat to Trudeau
Canadians are electing a new Parliament on Monday after a tight election campaign that has raised the threat of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau being knocked from power after one term
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, center, leaves a mosque in Hong Kong, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Lam and other officials apologized to leaders of the Kowloon Mosque after riot police sprayed the building's gate and some people nearby with a blue-dyed liquid from a water cannon as they tried to contain pro-democracy demonstrations Sunday. (AP Photo)
Hong Kong leaders apologize for water cannon use at mosque
Hong Kong officials apologized to Muslim leaders after riot police sprayed a mosque and bystanders with a water cannon while trying to contain pro-democracy demonstrations
Burns planned for 1,100 acres of Indiana Dunes National Park
More than 1,000 acres of the Indiana Dunes National Park will soon be going up in flames during prescribed burns at Indiana's only national park
French probe into Paris Nov. 2015 attacks has finished
French counterterrorism prosecutors have announced that the judicial investigation following Nov. 13, 2015 attacks in and around Paris is formally completed
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
