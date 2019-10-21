News
MON, 10/21/2019
Monday, October 21, 2019
'You don't think I get enough promotion?': Trump laments G-7 move from Doral after pushback
President Donald Trump is lamenting that he was forced to move next year's Group of Seven summit from his private golf club in Florida after bipartisan criticism that he was trying to profit off the presidency.
Companies reach tentative deal to settle opioids lawsuitThe nation's three dominant drug distributors and a big drugmaker have reached a tentative deal to settle a lawsuit related to the opioid crisis just as the first federal trial over the crisis was due to begin Monday, according to a lead lawyer for the local governments suing the drug industry.
Facebook ramps up election security efforts ahead of 2020With just over a year left until the 2020 U.S. presidential election, Facebook is stepping up its efforts to ensure it is not used as a tool to interfere in politics and democracies around the world.
Mulvaney getting second-guessed on his defense of TrumpFor Mick Mulvaney, the hits just keep on coming.
Czech spy agency says Russia built cyberattack networkThe head of the Czech counter-intelligence service says a Russian spying network that his agency broke last year was meant to be used for cyberattacks against the Czech Republic and its foreign partners
American ambassador defends rules for Chinese diplomatsU.S. ambassador defends plans to require Chinese diplomats to report contacts with some Americans, says Washington considering possible rules for employees of Communist Party-controlled entities
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange loses bid to delay hearingWikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appeared in a U.K. court Monday to fight extradition to the United States on espionage charges, and he lost a bid to delay proceedings so that his legal team would have more time to prepare his case.
Is Mt. Everest shrinking? Nepal on a mission to measure the world's tallest mountainThe two-year, $1.3 million effort is driven by both patriotism and scientific inquiry.
Canada elects Parliament in vote seen as threat to TrudeauCanadians are electing a new Parliament on Monday after a tight election campaign that has raised the threat of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau being knocked from power after one term
Hong Kong leaders apologize for water cannon use at mosqueHong Kong officials apologized to Muslim leaders after riot police sprayed a mosque and bystanders with a water cannon while trying to contain pro-democracy demonstrations
Burns planned for 1,100 acres of Indiana Dunes National ParkMore than 1,000 acres of the Indiana Dunes National Park will soon be going up in flames during prescribed burns at Indiana's only national park
Latest News
- 5:23 PMSchaumburg preparing to require entrance barriers at Woodfield, other buildings
- 5:19 PM$23 billion road and bridge plan includes hundreds of suburban projects
- 5:16 PMFormer classic rock radio host in charge of new city podcast in Elgin
- 5:16 PMSouth Elgin man charged with breaking into Bartlett business
- 5:06 PMAuthorities: 2 killed in wrong-way crash on Route 83 caused by drunken driver
- 5:06 PMParental rights case involving AJ's siblings continued
- 4:51 PMHuntley considers allowing marijuana dispensaries
-
Be the first to Know!
Get the NEWS daily in your inbox.
Recommended for You
More Suburban News
- Buffalo GroveSample from Wheeling's Restaurant Row at annual Taste of the Town Oct. 24
- HuntleyHuntley considers allowing marijuana dispensaries
- WaukeganPark City shooting death investigated
- GenevaGeneva looks to form diversity task force to ensure a 'welcoming' community
- BartlettSouth Elgin man charged with breaking into Bartlett business
- PoliticsBarrington District 220 pushing voter registration ahead of March referendum
- WheelingTurn in unused drugs Saturday at Wheeling Walmart
- DuPage CountyDuPage County poised to vote on recreational pot sales in unincorporated areas
- NewsCook forest preserve to dedicate Harms Woods as Illinois Nature Preserve
- PoliticsSchneider has commanding fundraising lead in 10th District congressional race
- Prep FootballDuPage County: Tuesday Morning Quarterback
- LibertyvilleImprov Playhouse to perform 'Dracula' in radio show format
- SchaumburgSchaumburg preparing to require entrance barriers at Woodfield, other buildings
- ElginFormer classic rock radio host in charge of new city podcast in Elgin
- DuPage CountyAuthorities: 2 killed in wrong-way crash on Route 83 caused by drunken driver
Photo Galleries
Inside News
Trending News
Top Jobs
Today's Obituaries