Park City shooting death investigated

Authorities are investigating the apparent shooting death of a man who was found unresponsive on a street in Park City late Sunday.

Police were dispatched at 11:59 p.m. to the area of Teske and Kehm boulevards for a man down in the street. The unidentified man was unresponsive and taken by Gurnee rescue to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

According to police, it appeared the man had a gunshot wound. Further detail was not provided.

"It's still in the early stages," police Chief Walter Holderbaum said. Park City and the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force are investigating, he added.

The intersection is east of Route 41 and north of Route 120 near a mobile home park.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Park City police at (847) 662-2135 or Lake County Crime Stoppers, (847) 662-2222.