Lake County sheriff's dog, Dax on 'Today Show'

Lake County sheriff's police dog Dax, joined by partner Deputy John Forlenza, poses in front of a poster of himself at the American Humane Hero Dog Awards Gala, which will be aired tonight on the Hallmark Channel. Courtesy of the Lake County Sheriff's Office

Lake County sheriff's police dog Dax and partner Deputy John Forlenza walk the red carpet earlier this month before the American Humane Hero Dog Awards Gala, which will be aired tonight on the Hallmark Channel. Courtesy of the Lake County Sheriff's Office

Lake County sheriff's office police dog Dax and his partner, Deputy John Forlenza, were invited on the set of the Today Show with Hoda & Jenna to discuss tonight's American Humane Hero Dog Awards Gala, which will be broadcast at 7 p.m. on the Hallmark Channel. Dax and Forlenza will be at the gala as Hero Dog finalists. Courtesy of the Lake County Sheriff's Office

Lake County sheriff's office police dog Dax stepped into the national spotlight with a live appearance this morning on NBC's Today Show.

Dax and his partner, Deputy John Forlenza, were invited on the set of the Today Show with Hoda & Jenna (Maria Shriver filled in for Jenna) to discuss tonight's American Humane Hero Dog Awards Gala, which will be broadcast at 7 p.m. on the Hallmark Channel. Dax and Forlenza will be at the gala as Hero Dog finalists.

Dax and Forlenza won the American Humane Hero Dog law-enforcement category over several other police dog candidates from across the nation through a public voting campaign. The duo has been responsible for locating dozens of missing endangered people, fleeing felons, missing children, seizing kilos of illegal narcotics, and much more.

"K9 Dax and Deputy Forlenza have an amazing bond," Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg said Monday. "Because of their partnership, hard training, working together every day, and being focused on public safety, they've made a remarkable name for themselves in Lake County and beyond."