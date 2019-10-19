'Nightmare' fuels scary fun in downtown Elgin
Updated 10/19/2019 8:42 PM
Thousands of people sought refuge in downtown Elgin's "safe zone" on Saturday night, when zombies brought their traditional Halloween-themed mayhem to the city.
The 9th annual Nightmare on Chicago Street street festival took place along Chicago Street from Douglas Avenue to Villa Street, plus portions of nearby streets, which were turned into apocalyptic scenarios for the evening.
People decked out in all manner of creepy costumes enjoyed music on three stages, and local businesses stayed open late.
