Waukegan will let state decide who gets Lake County casino license

The Waukegan City Council on Thursday decided against betting the pot on a single choice for the long sought Lake County casino, instead sending the competing applications of three developers to state regulators and rejecting a fourth, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

The aldermen voted 6 to 3 to send the proposals from Full House Resorts and North Point Casino to the Illinois Gaming Board for consideration. North Point is led by former Grayslake state Sen. Michael Bond, who recently used his video gambling firm Tap Room Gaming to spend thousands of dollars on Waukegan elections.

• This story was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For related coverage, visit chicago.suntimes.com.