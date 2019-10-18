Survey respondents give high marks to Schaumburg Park District

Schaumburg Park District officials are expressing satisfaction with the results of a recent Citizen Attitude and Opinion Survey on the district's facilities and programs.

"There's no better way to gauge the services we are providing than to go right to the residents," Executive Director Tony LaFrenere said in a written statement. "The feedback we receive is the cornerstone of the future of parks and leisure services in Schaumburg."

The park district conducts such surveys every five years to help with the direction of the next update to the comprehensive master plan.

Results of the 2019 survey have been posted on the district's website at parkfun.com.

Highlights include:

• 94% of households rated the district's parks as "excellent" or "good."

• 78% of respondents indicated they were "very satisfied" or "somewhat satisfied" with the overall value they receive from the park district.

• 59% of households indicated the park district is the organization they use the most for indoor and outdoor recreation activities.

• 45% of households indicated they had participated in a park district program in the past year, compared to the national average of 32%.

The initial goal of 600 responses was exceeded with 625 received.

The survey was conducted by the independent ETC Institute, which concluded that this year's respondents were putting a priority on indoor fitness and exercise facilities, walking and biking trails, and fitness and wellness programs.

"We love to give people of all ages the opportunity to be active," LaFrenere said. "Whether it be inside or outside, these priorities will be central to our focus in moving forward."

The survey results will be used by district staff in the revision of the master plan, which officials expect to complete in January.

The last survey in 2014 led to the district's focusing on renovation efforts on the Community Recreation Center at 505 N. Springinsguth Road.