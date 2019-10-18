Feder: Why today's Sun-Times is in the pink

In a first for the Chicago Sun-Times, today's entire print edition has been tinted pink to raise awareness of National Mammography Day. "Our pink paper is a reminder of the importance of mammograms, whether for you, your wife, mother, daughter, sister or friend," said Pamela Henson, senior vice president of advertising and marketing for the Sun-Times and a seven-year breast cancer survivor. A portion of all single-copy sales will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

Tribune Media

More than 200 retired employees of Tribune Media -- including many who worked for WGN-Channel 9 and WGN 720-AM in Chicago -- were alarmed by a vaguely worded letter they received this week. It notified them that their existing benefit plans would continue through Dec. 31 and that Nexstar Media Group (which acquired Tribune Media in September) "reserves the right to change, amend or terminate the benefit plans at any time for any reason." But Nexstar officials say not to worry. Despite the legal verbiage, they say, retiree benefits will continue under the new owners.

Lin Brehmer

Happy to join a legion of admirers in congratulating Lin Brehmer on his 35 years at WXRT 93.1-FM, the Entercom adult album alternative station. Brehmer first signed on as music director in 1984 and has been hosting mornings on 'XRT since 1991. Hundreds of fans toasted him Wednesday night at a celebration at Joe's on Weed St. "Listeners feel like they know you," he once said, "and after this long on the air they kind of do."

George Baum

George Baum, who was an award-winning news and documentary producer for three Chicago television stations, has written a sobering memoir of his childhood during the Holocaust. Out of 10,000 children sent to the Therezienstadt concentration camp, Baum was one of only 100 who survived. Just published on Kindle and in paperback, The Human Spirit Under Siege is available on Amazon. Baum, who also served as news director of the Catholic Television Network of Chicago, is retired and living in Naples, Florida.

Chris Myers

Friends and colleagues are praying for former Chicago news executive Chris Myers, who's in intensive care in Los Angeles with a life-threatening infection after reportedly injuring his hand. During his time here, Myers, 54, was assistant news director at Fox-owned WFLD-Channel 32, executive producer at NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5 and a producer at ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7. He most recently has been deputy L.A. bureau chief of CBS News.

Thursday's comment of the day:

Ken Macko: Jason [Goff] will be good. He did get the shaft at The Score, and it's been nice to hear him from time to time on ESPN and SiriusXM. As long as he can stay focused on sports and stay away from social issues he is great.