Afghan official says mosque explosion kills 62
Updated 10/18/2019 9:31 AM
KABUL, Afghanistan -- An Afghan official says at least 62 people have been killed in a mosque explosion that caused the roof to collapse in eastern Nagarhar province.
Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, says 36 others were wounded in the attack in the Haskamena district. He says there were children among the dead and wounded.
The attack took place as dozens of people gathered inside the mosque to offer weekly Friday prayers.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.