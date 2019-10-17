Westmont man convicted in fatal DUI crash in Downers Grove

A 31-year-old Westmont man was found guilty of reckless homicide and driving under the influence after a 2018 crash that killed his passenger, officials said Thursday.

Annajeanne Dewey, 31, who was in the car with driver Onecimo Vazquez-Velazquez, died in the crash. Vasquez-Velazquez was speeding northbound on Fairview Avenue near 55th Street in Downers Grove on Oct. 7, 2018, when he attempted to pass a car, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office. He lost control of his vehicle, crashed into a tree and split the car in half, the release said.

After the crash, officers noticed a strong smell of alcohol on his breath, and his eyes were glassy and bloodshot, the release said. His blood alcohol content clocked in at .077 -- just below the legal limit to drive. 0.08 -- more than an hour after the crash, the release said.

Judge Liam Brennan announced his verdict Thursday after a three-day trial. Vazquez-Velazquez was found guilty of one count of aggravated DUI causing death and two counts of reckless homicide, the release said.

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert B. Berlin expressed his condolences to Dewey's family and thanked the Downers Grove Police Department, the DuPage County sheriff's office and the FIAT Major Crash Reconstruction Team for their work.

"Sadly, because of the irresponsible and reckless actions of Mr. Vazquez-Velazquez, Annajeanne's life was taken from her as she took her place as a statistic of drunk driving," Berlin said in the release.

Vazquez-Velazquez is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 20.