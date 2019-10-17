Route 59 reopens after early morning rollover crash

Route 59 has reopened between Smith Road and North Avenue in Chicago after a rollover crash from earlier this morning.

West Chicago police said the thoroughfare was reopened just before 9 a.m.

The crash involved a single vehicle that left Route 59, clipped utility poles and came to rest upside down in the brush near Diversey Parkway on the city's far north side.

There is no word on injuries.

ComEd workers were also on scene to fix power lines.