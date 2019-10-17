Dancers from Vargo's Dance will perform Michael Jackson's "Thriller" routine at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, on Second Street in Geneva. Courtesy of Jamie Vargo

When director John Landis and pop King Michael Jackson delivered the "Thriller" dance video in 1983, most everyone who set eyes on it felt they were seeing something special.

No one was quite sure about its staying power, but here we are in 2019 and ready to close off a Geneva street for an hour a couple of days before Halloween to see a local version of that famous "dance of the undead."

"It was always one of my dreams to do something with Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' because he was so important to dance," said Jamie Vargo, owner of Vargo's Dance.

Vargo's dream will play out with the second "Thriller on 38" event from 8:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, in which about 25 local dancers will perform the "Thriller" routine along Second Street in Geneva, between Hamilton and State streets, just around the corner from the dance studio.

The free event includes food trucks and other treats, representing more of an overall Halloween party type of atmosphere compared to last year when the dancers simply did the "Thriller" routine in some empty parking spaces in front of the studio along State Street.

Vargo's Dance instructor Karrie Willis teaches the "Thriller" dance choreography through a workshop. Last year, sort of on a lark, Vargo mentioned on social media that the dancers would be doing the routine on the street.

"All of the sudden, we had like 150 people on the sidewalk wanting to watch the performance," Vargo said. "It was so cool because people were bundled up, brought their kids and their dogs."

That sudden interest got Vargo thinking bigger and better in terms of this year's performance. So, with the actual dance routine being only five minutes long, what would make it better?

"I worked with the city, which has been great, to allow us to block off Second Street for that hour," Vargo said. "I want it to maybe become an annual Halloween Fest, and not a lot of festivals happen in that part of Geneva."

The Chicago Donut Co. and Grumpy Gaucho food trucks will be on-site, along with All Chocolate Kitchen making hot chocolate.

Dancers earned their spots in the ensemble through auditions at Vargo's. Those who attend to watch can do so along Second Street or from the patio above Old Towne Pub. An after-party at $15 per person takes place at Old Towne.

"I love these community things," Vargo said. "It is so much fun to bring all of these small businesses together to do something like this."

Pumpkins and Bears:

Folks at the Batavia VFW Post 1197 have talked about offering more family-oriented events -- and they have hit on one that covers all of those bases.

The post, 645 S. River St., will host a pumpkin carving contest starting at 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, followed by a pig roast for all family members.

That pig roast will be held on the north end of the post's outdoor lot, where a future community patio and recreation area will be built. But, for this event, the Chicago Bears game against the Los Angeles Chargers at noon will be on TVs and an audio system on the grounds.

Those who attend are encouraged to wear a Halloween costume or their Bears gear.

Cost for the pig roast is $10 for adults, $5 for youths ages 8-18 and free for kids younger than 8. Tickets are available at the post in advance or the day of the event. Registration is taken at (630) 879-9630.

Brew flowing again?:

Those anxious for the Global Brew Tap House in St. Charles to open its doors again at 2100 Prairie St. likely don't have much longer to wait.

The site closed in July when owners sold the business to owners of the Schaumburg Global Brew location, and there had been delays in turning over the liquor license to new owners.

The improvements that owner Ryan High, who also owns the Global Brew franchise in four locations, wanted to make to the St. Charles site were delayed until the licensing formalities were complete.

Now it's a case of the contractor finishing up the interior work, and Global Brew is hoping to reopen St. Charles in the next week or two, said Lauren Vardaman, media director for Global Brew.

"We look forward to being able to serve the community of St. Charles and all the beer enthusiasts that have been so gracious to call Global Brew their hometown bar," Vardaman said.

Those dog parades:

Do dogs really like Halloween, especially the part about getting dressed up and walking around with their owners?

I'm guessing it's not a favorite time of year, especially for those canine friends who don't care for the sound of a doorbell ringing on Halloween night.

But pet owners sure get a kick out of Halloween dog parades when they get to dress up their dogs for the fun of it.

And it is fun. Especially in this day and age when everyone can snap off photos with their mobile phones.

In that spirit, it's not likely dog owners will want to miss the free Howl O' Ween Dog Parade at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Peck Farm Park in Geneva. It's an event sponsored by Anderson Animal Shelter, DePauw University and Two Bostons, organizations that have done much to make our dogs' lives better.

Awards will be given for most creative, funniest and scariest costumes. The dogs line up at 1:15 p.m. in the park's courtyard for the 1:30 p.m. start.

Anyone needing more information can contact the Geneva Park District at (630) 232-4542.

If you've never been to Peck Farm Park, 4038 Kaneville Road, it's worth a visit regardless of what type of costume your dog would like to wear.

