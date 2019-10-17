7½ years in prison for man in 2018 Batavia home invasion, beating

Christopher J. Turecek can have his prison term cut in half for good behavior.

Calling him "jealous and controlling," a judge sentenced a 39-year-old Batavia man on Thursday to 7½ years in prison for forcing his way into a Batavia house in 2018 and, once inside, beating and strangling a man.

A Kane County jury in July found Christopher J. Turecek, of the 900 block of North Washington Street, guilty of home invasion and aggravated battery, both felonies, after a two-day trial.

Judge Kathryn Karayannis sentenced Turecek, capping a sentencing hearing in which the victim told the court he was "grateful to be alive," still doesn't feel safe and has PTSD from the attack.

"The defendant acted because he was jealous. I don't find there's any excuse for his conduct at all," Karayannis said.

According to prosecutors, Batavia police responded at 4 a.m. Sept. 3, 2018, to a fight in progress at a house on Brandywine Circle.

While police were on their way, officers were told there were five people fighting and a man was screaming he was "dying." When police arrived, there were signs of forced entry and officers saw Turecek, the resident of the house and a family member fighting just inside the open door.

Prosecutors said Turecek argued with a person at the house that morning and then returned to fight.

"He did go into someone's home. There was harm caused," Karayannis said, noting people have a right to feel and be safe in their own homes. "The door had dents in it. This was a violent invasion."

Karayannis noted Turecek had four previous felony convictions; on the first, he was given probation, but it was terminated unsatisfactorily.

Karayannis also noted Turecek tried to bully a family member via a phone call from the Kane County jail to testify as his "witness" to corroborate his story from that night. The family member declined and the episode showed Turecek's controlling behavior, she said.

Under state law, Turecek can have his sentence cut in half for good behavior in prison. He also gets credit for 410 days served at the Kane County jail and faces up to 30 years behind bars on the home invasion charge.