Schaumburg, Palatine cleaners relaunch annual coat drive

CD One Price Cleaners, which has locations in Schaumburg and Palatine, is relaunching its annual coat drive for the Angel Harvey Family Health Center of the Infant Welfare Society of Chicago. Courtesy of CD One Price Cleaners

CD One Price Cleaners, whose locations in Schaumburg and Palatine have been certified as greener cleaners for their environmentally-friendly practices, will hold its ninth annual coat drive for people in need from Oct. 28 through Nov. 10.

A total of 34 locations in Chicago, the suburbs and Indiana will be accepting and cleaning donations of gently used coats for children, teens and adults. They'll then distribute the donated items through the Angel Harvey Family Health Center of the Infant Welfare Society of Chicago.

Last year, the company received nearly 2,000 donations.

What's new since then, according to company representatives, is the Schaumburg and Palatine locations having passed a rigorous inspection of more than 100 checkpoints to be certified as a greener cleaner, including a review of its wet cleaning capabilities, recycling programs, investment in technology that exceeds regulatory requirements, and water and energy conservation.

For a list of all local locations, visit cdonepricecleaners.com.