District 303 approves new contract, updated goals for Superintendent Pearson

A new three-year contract for Superintendent Jason Pearson, paired with a set of redefined goals for his position, aims to provide continuity and support the strategic vision of St. Charles Unit District 303, school officials said.

The agreement, which is retroactive to July 1 and runs through June 30, 2022, was unanimously approved this week by the school board after a four-month evaluation process, board President Carolyn Waibel said.

Pearson will be paid $226,000 in the first year, after which he will be eligible for annual raises of up to 3%, according to the contract. The deal replaces the final year of his previous contract, Waibel said, allowing the board's updated superintendent evaluation report goals to take effect immediately.

"As a school board, we have worked hard to define a focus for the district going forward," she said. "The school board values Dr. Pearson's expertise, as well as his long-term service to District 303. Through our redefinition of our goals, he will be a strong partner to continue to support exemplary student growth, academic achievement and positive social emotional development."

Pearson joined the district's administrative team in 2010, serving as assistant superintendent and deputy superintendent before being promoted to the top position in 2017. His previous contract listed his salary at $220,000 a year.

The board's revised performance objectives for Pearson fall into five categories: community of learners, quality of staff and development, finance and operations, community engagement, and district leadership. Goals include increasing the equity of innovative programs and resources, promoting the growth of educators, supporting the recently created Citizens Advisory Committee, and developing relationships with national and statewide professional organizations and school leaders.

Pearson also will be tasked with creating one-, three- and five-year strategic plans in areas of technology, facilities and building use, staffing, and student growth, according to district documents.

"District 303 has a strong reputation for excellence in instruction and student achievement," Pearson said in a statement. "I am thankful to the school board for giving me the opportunity to continue to lead and support the collaboration and continuous improvement efforts in the district."

Before voting on Pearson's contract Tuesday, the school board received criticism from some community members who wanted more transparency in the process. Resident Michelle Casile said she believed the updated performance indicators should have been presented during a public meeting, then added to the contract before it was considered for a vote at a later date.

Waibel stressed that personnel matters must be handled in closed session, where she said the board has been thoroughly discussing the superintendent contract and evaluation tools since the summer. Board members also sought guidance from an education attorney to ensure their actions comply with the law, she said.

Pearson's evaluation template and list of goals were published on the district's website Wednesday.

"We take a lot of pride and consideration in this," Waibel said, noting the goals likely will be tweaked from year to year. "We're certainly open to opinions, and we understand that this is going to be a work in progress, but we're proud of the new process we've put in place."

Pearson has a bachelor's degree in music education from Belmont University, a master's of educational leadership from Trevecca Nazarene University, and a doctorate in education from Vanderbilt University.

He started his career as an elementary and middle school music teacher before serving 10 years in administration in Tennessee. In 2007, he spent eight weeks on a Fulbright scholarship studying education administration in Finland.