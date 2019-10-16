Des Plaines police searching for missing man

An 81-year-old Des Plaines man is missing since late Tuesday and police say he has a medical condition that might place him in danger.

Police said Kenneth Orstead was reported missing at about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

He is described as a 200-pound, 5-foot-7-inch white man with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a bright blue puffy jacket, beige zip-up sweater, dark-colored pants, and gray athletic shoes.

Police said he is driving a black 2018 Honda Pilot with Illinois license plates XB1249.

Police also believe he may be near downstate Onarga, in Iroquois County.

Anyone with information is urged to call Des Plaines police at (847) 391-5400 or immediately contact 911.