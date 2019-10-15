Hoffman Estates board backs pot sales, sets stage for hearing

Hoffman Estates officials are preparing for the local regulation of recreational marijuana sales after village board members Monday adopted a non-specific resolution that dispensaries should be permitted within certain areas yet to be identified. Associated Press, 2018

Hoffman Estates officials are preparing to regulate the sale of recreational marijuana in their village after Jan. 1 despite the apparently contradictory directions they and other municipalities have received from the state.

Village Attorney Arthur Janura pointed out to the village board Monday that while one section of the state law says local governments can regulate the sale of recreational marijuana within their borders, another says no such authority "may unreasonably restrict the time, place, manner, and number of cannabis business establishment operations authorized by this Act."

What "unreasonably" may mean could be difficult to interpret, Janura cautioned.

Nevertheless, after voting 6-1 in general support of permitting such businesses, village board members directed staff and the appointed planning and zoning commission to recommend regulations that would be discussed at a public hearing at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6 at village hall, 1900 Hassell Road.

As the board's resolution of general support was non-binding, Trustee Gary Stanton asked why it was even necessary. Janura explained that the upcoming drafting of regulations was going to require a significant amount of effort.

"It doesn't really make sense to go through all that work if the board isn't inclined to consider it," Janura said.

Trustee Gary Pilafas cast the sole vote against further consideration of marijuana businesses, voicing criticism of the way the law was drafted.

"I didn't like what the state did," Pilafas said.

"That's why I think the adoption is going to be met with more negativity."

Among the rules the village will try to come up with for itself is where such businesses can be located, as well as whether there should be a maximum allowed.

Director of Planning, Building and Code Enforcement Peter Gugliotta explained there's nothing currently in the village code regarding marijuana businesses because they've been illegal until now.