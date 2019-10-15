Feder: Over-the-air viewers must rescan TV channels Friday

Over-the-air viewers will have to rescan their TVs or converter boxes on Friday if they want to continue to receive local TV stations for free.

For roughly half a million television homes in the Chicago area, Friday will be a very big day.

Cable and satellite viewers, including those using paid services such as Comcast, AT&T U-verse, DirecTV and Dish TV, will not be affected. They make up about 82 percent of television households in the metropolitan area.

But for the other 18 percent -- or about 586,000 households -- it will be a relatively simple process to realign their receivers to new over-the-air digital frequencies. All you need is your remote control. (Here is a link for instructions.)

The following stations will be impacted by the rescan Friday:

WMAQ-Channel 5 (NBC)

WLS-Channel 7 (ABC)

WTTW-Channel 11 (PBS)

WCIU-Channel 26 (CW)

WFLD-Channel 32 (Fox)

WCPX-Channel 38 (Ion)

WSNS-Channel 44 (Telemundo)

WXFT -Channel 60 (UniMas)

WGBO-Channel 66 (Univision)

They're among nearly 1,000 stations nationwide changing their frequencies to comply with the spectrum reallocation mandated by the Federal Communications Commission. Mainly it's being done to make additional airwaves available for wireless internet services.

