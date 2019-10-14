Long Grove crash victim remains in critical condition

A 63-year-old Lake County man remained in critical condition Monday as authorities continue to investigate what caused his vehicle to veer off a Long Grove road Sunday morning and hit several trees.

The Deerfield-area man was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville after the crash, which occurred about 9:10 a.m. Sunday near Route 22 and Miranda Lane.

Lake County Sheriff's police said he was driving a 2007 Toyota Sienna east on Route 22 when the minivan veered across the westbound lanes, drove into a ditch and struck the trees before stopping. The driver was the only person in the minivan.

Authorities said they are examining whether the man may have suffered a medical episode before the crash. The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.