 

Long Grove crash victim remains in critical condition

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 10/14/2019 1:19 PM

A 63-year-old Lake County man remained in critical condition Monday as authorities continue to investigate what caused his vehicle to veer off a Long Grove road Sunday morning and hit several trees.

The Deerfield-area man was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville after the crash, which occurred about 9:10 a.m. Sunday near Route 22 and Miranda Lane.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Lake County Sheriff's police said he was driving a 2007 Toyota Sienna east on Route 22 when the minivan veered across the westbound lanes, drove into a ditch and struck the trees before stopping. The driver was the only person in the minivan.

Authorities said they are examining whether the man may have suffered a medical episode before the crash. The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 