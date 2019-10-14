Elgin man admits selling heroin, weapons offenses in 2018, faces prison

An Elgin man accused of selling heroin to undercover officers in October and November 2018, and ramming two squad cars while attempting to escape a traffic stop, has pleaded guilty.

Larnell L. Love, IV, 25, of the 1200 block of Amanda Circle, was arrested and charged with several felonies after authorities tried to arrest him Nov. 16, 2018 after making heroin sales to undercover officers between Oct. 12 and Nov. 7, 2018, according to Kane County court records.

Police officers stopped Love and tried to arrest him, but he drove away and crashed into two patrol cars, authorities said. After police arrested Love, they said they found a loaded handgun and a digital scale in his car.

The Illinois State Police and the North Central Narcotics Task Force conducted the investigation that resulted in Love's arrest.

In Kane County court last week, Love pleaded guilty to manufacture/delivery of up to 15 grams of heroin delivery, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm without a Firearm Owner's Identification card and driving while license suspended, all felonies, according to prosecutors.

In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dismissed other, less severe charges of aggravated battery and criminal damage to state supported property. Love entered a "blind" or "cold" plea in which a defendant admits guilt without agreeing with prosecutors on a sentence and instead leaves it in the hands of a judge.

Kane County Judge D.J. Tegeler will sentence Love on Dec. 20. He faces four to 15 years in prison on the most severe charge.

Love's $300,000 bail at the Kane County jail, where he has been held since his arrest, was revoked after his guilty plea. Under state law, Love can have any prison term cut in half for good behavior.