Authorities: Waukegan officer shot man after almost being hit by vehicle

An Waukegan police officer shot a man in a suspicious vehicle after almost being run down Monday night, police said.

The patrol officer was in uniform but off duty about 5:50 p.m. when he was approached by a resident about a suspicious vehicle in an apartment parking lot on the 2200 block of North Butrick Street, according to a news release.

As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver, a 22-year-old Waukegan man, sped off and almost hit him. The officer fired his service weapon and struck the man at least once, police said.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in stable condition with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The officer was also taken to the hospital as a precaution and was released, police said, The officer is an 18-year veteran of the department.

Illinois State Police are investigating the case, which is protocol. Police said updates will be available Tuesday.