Police: 4 killed, another hurt in apartment shooting in Chicago's Dunning neighborhood

A 67-year-old man killed four of his neighbors and critically injured another in a shooting Saturday evening at an apartment complex in Dunning on the Northwest Side, according to police.

About 5:30 p.m., the gunman, who also lives at the apartment complex in the 6700 block of West Irving Park Road, went into a neighbor's apartment and fatally shot three men and a woman as they ate dinner, according to CPD First Deputy Supt. Anthony Riccio.

"For reasons we yet know don't know, he opened fire on all four of those individuals, killing them all," Riccio said.

The gunman then went to the the building's third floor, where he confronted another resident and shot her, Riccio said.

