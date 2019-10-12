No injuries reported in Elgin shooting
Updated 10/12/2019 10:46 AM
Elgin police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Crystal and Ball streets, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
No one was injured in the shooting, which took place about 9:45 p.m. Friday.
According to the post, a male exited a dark-colored car driving in that area and fired at another man who was running. Another vehicle, which police say was not involved in the incident, was struck by gunfire.
Officers and detectives from Elgin's special investigations group continue to investigate.
The police ask members of the public who have information to call (847) 289-2600.
