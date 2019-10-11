Rosemont chase ends after sergeant rams vehicle

Rosemont police said they arrested two men and recovered a loaded .40-caliber handgun after a chase that ended when a sergeant rammed their vehicle at Mannheim Road and Touhy Avenue on Thursday.

In a news release, Rosemont police Superintendent Donald Stephens III said Friday that the driver, Ismael Villegas, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, resisting a police officer, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.

The passenger, Oscar Lopez, was charged with resisting arrest, Stephens said. Both Villegas and Lopez are from Chicago.

The news release said officers attempted to stop the vehicle, a white 2014 Lexus, for an equipment violation about 3 p.m. near River Road and Foster Avenue.

The vehicle, which was headed southbound on River Road, turned around abruptly to head north.

During the chase, the Lexus jumped multiple medians, damaging the vehicle and its tires to the point where it was driving on the rims, Stephens said.

A Rosemont police sergeant ultimately struck the side of the vehicle, causing it to stop.

In addition to the handgun, police recovered a 22-round extended magazine and a threaded barrel for a suppressor, plus cash and drugs, the news release said.