 

Rain no deterrent for Hillary Clinton crowd

  • People arrive at the Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge Friday to see Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

      People arrive at the Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge Friday to see Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Tina McNamee of Park Ridge was first in line as people arrived at the Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge Friday to see Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. McNamee's husband secured her spot in line at 6:30 this morning.

      Tina McNamee of Park Ridge was first in line as people arrived at the Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge Friday to see Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. McNamee's husband secured her spot in line at 6:30 this morning. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Jane Hynes, left, and Jaclyn Backer, both of Park Ridge, wait in line outside the Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge Friday to see former Secretary of State and U.S. Sen. Hillary Clinton.

      Jane Hynes, left, and Jaclyn Backer, both of Park Ridge, wait in line outside the Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge Friday to see former Secretary of State and U.S. Sen. Hillary Clinton. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Kitti Foley of Park Ridge sits in the rain with her friend outside the Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge Friday while waiting to see former Secretary of State and U.S. Sen. Hillary Clinton.

      Kitti Foley of Park Ridge sits in the rain with her friend outside the Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge Friday while waiting to see former Secretary of State and U.S. Sen. Hillary Clinton. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 10/11/2019 10:36 AM

Former Secretary of State and U.S. Sen. Hillary Clinton is back in her hometown this morning, where she's speaking at a sold-out event at the Pickwick Theater before being recognized as an influential trailblazer of Park Ridge.

A long line of people formed in the pouring rain to fill the historic theater and youngsters from town, many in Scout uniforms, handed out programs.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Students journalists from Maine East and Maine South high schools helped come up with questions for the former first lady and Democratic presidential nominee who ran against President Donald Trump in 2016. The editors in chief of the schools' newspapers, who are both female, will be on stage and pose a number of questions to Clinton.

The documentary "Dare to Dream," about Clinton's coming of age in Park Ridge, is premiering at the event. The Park Ridge Historical Society exhibit on Clinton and three other influential Park Ridge women will open in spring 2020.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 