Rain no deterrent for Hillary Clinton crowd

Former Secretary of State and U.S. Sen. Hillary Clinton is back in her hometown this morning, where she's speaking at a sold-out event at the Pickwick Theater before being recognized as an influential trailblazer of Park Ridge.

A long line of people formed in the pouring rain to fill the historic theater and youngsters from town, many in Scout uniforms, handed out programs.

Students journalists from Maine East and Maine South high schools helped come up with questions for the former first lady and Democratic presidential nominee who ran against President Donald Trump in 2016. The editors in chief of the schools' newspapers, who are both female, will be on stage and pose a number of questions to Clinton.

The documentary "Dare to Dream," about Clinton's coming of age in Park Ridge, is premiering at the event. The Park Ridge Historical Society exhibit on Clinton and three other influential Park Ridge women will open in spring 2020.