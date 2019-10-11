Kentucky man dies in single-vehicle crash in Fremont Township

A 74-year-old Kentucky man was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Fremont Township, the Lake County sheriff's office said Friday.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of a crash Thursday at 9:15 a.m. in the area of Route 60 and Blackhawk Trail.

Preliminary investigation shows the driver of a 2014 Dodge Journey was traveling west on Route 60 when the vehicle left the roadway, traveled through a cornfield north of the roadway, then struck a tree.

The driver, who was not identified but officials said was from Adairville, Kentucky, was not wearing a seat belt. The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Lake County coroner's office responded to the scene and an autopsy is scheduled today.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.