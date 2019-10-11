News

FRI, 10/11/2019

Friday, October 11, 2019

Weather Conditions 66° Today's Forecast
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           
Today's Forecast Today's e-Edition
e-Edition Paper
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2018, file photo, then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie L. Yovanovitch, speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine. Yovanovitch was removed from her post after insisting that a request to Ukrainian officials to investigate President Donald Trump's political rival be conveyed through official channels, according to a fellow former diplomat. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Envoy to Ukraine was removed after pushback on Giuliani

The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine was removed after insisting that requests to Ukrainian officials to investigate President Donald Trump's political rival be relayed through official channels
Without electricity the marquee of the Orinda Theatre is dark as the sun begins to set in Orinda, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Business continue to be closed due to the recent Pacific Gas & Electric shutdown. PG&E began restoring power to Bay Area residents Thursday, taking the first steps in what could be a days-long process to end an outage that left many homes and businesses in the dark. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/East Bay Times via AP)

California winds move south, may force new power outages

Hot, dry winds that swept through Southern California raised concerns that the region's largest utility could widen power shut-offs to prevent its equipment from sparking wildfires
FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 file photo, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed at the European Council headquarters in Brussels. The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize was given to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Friday Oct. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, file)

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed wins Nobel peace prize

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has won the Nobel Peace Prize, rewarded for his efforts to end his country's long-running border conflict with neighbor and bitter rival Eritrea
FILE - This Sept. 17, 2014 file photo shows Dr. Ulrich Klopfer. Officials whose offices are investigating the discovery of more than 2,200 medically preserved fetal remains at an Illinois house of Klopfer who performed abortions for decades in Indiana. Authorities say additional fetal remains have been found at a Chicago-area storage unit that was being rented by the late doctor. (South Bend Tribune via AP, File)

Indiana AG: 165 more fetal remains linked to late doctor

Indiana's attorney general says 165 sets of fetal remains have been found in a car owned by a late Indiana abortion doctor that was parked at a Chicago-area storage unit
Washington Post tech columnist Geoffrey A. Fowler takes apart an AirPod in an attempt to understand the batteries.
Everyone's AirPods will die. Here's the trick to replacing them.
When your AirPods' day comes, the only option is to ask Apple for discounted replacements -- but you'll need to know its code word to even get that.
FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2017, file photo newborns rest in the nursery of Aishes Chayil, a postpartum recovery center, in Kiryas Joel, N.Y. Some parents are discovering that the Social Security number assigned to their newborn is being used by criminals to commit fraud. Identity theft experts recommend that parents freeze their children's credit now to help prevent problems in the future. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Has your newborn's identity already been stolen?
Identity theft experts now recommend freezing your baby's credit because the risk that an identity thief will use their Social Security number to commit fraud is real
This photo released by the official news agency of the Iranian Oil Ministry, SHANA, shows Iranian oil tanker Sabiti traveling through the Red Sea Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Two missiles struck the Iranian tanker Sabiti traveling through the Red Sea off the coast of Saudi Arabia on Friday, Iranian officials said, the latest incident in the region amid months of heightened tensions between Tehran and the U.S. (SHANA via AP)
Iran says oil tanker struck by missiles off Saudi Arabia
Iranian officials say missiles struck an Iranian tanker traveling through the Red Sea off the coast of Saudi Arabia
In this sketch made available by Capital News Service, Jarrod Ramos appears in Anne Arundle County Circuit Court Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 in Annapolis, Md. Ramos is charged with the fatal shooting of five employees at the Capital Gazette newsroom in June 2018. (Hannah Gaskill/Capital News Service via AP)
Jury selection in newspaper shooting case to be discussed
A judge and attorneys in the case of a man charged with killing five people at a Maryland newspaper are scheduled to discuss questions potential jurors will be asked during jury selection
FILE - In this Wednesday Nov. 25, 2014 file photo, hunters gather during a meeting in Yolo, Nigeria. Thousands of Nigerian hunters, armed with charmed amulets and intimate knowledge of harsh terrain, are preparing an offensive against the Boko Haram extremists who have ravaged the northeast for a decade, calling it "high time" they help soldiers end the deadly insurgency. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba, File)
Thousands of Nigerian hunters prepare to chase Boko Haram
Thousands of Nigerian hunters prepare offensive against Boko Haram; 'We fear only God'
Tina Wheeler, manager of Dan and Vi's pizza poses for a photo, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in Detroit. Dan and Vi's pizza deli, one of the few eateries near the Detroit-Hamtramck General Motors plant, says sales have been down, though Wednesday's noontime crowd snaked around the small shop nearly to the door. 'We're definitely noticing a difference in sales, but we're gonna be OK,' said manager Tina Wheeler. 'We've been in the neighborhood 56 years. We're not going anywhere.' (AP Photo/Corey Williams)
UAW-GM strike proving costly to more than workers, automaker
Financial costs of the UAW strike against General Motors are proving worrisome to more than the automaker and its workers manning picket lines
FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2019, file photo, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C. speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington.Retiring House and Senate Republicans are a natural group to watch for defectors as Democrats' impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump builds steam. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
With less to lose, will retiring Republicans desert Trump?
Retiring House and Senate Republicans are a natural group to watch for defectors as Democrats' impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump builds steam
In this image taken from mobile phone footage, police arrest a man outside the Arndale Centre in Manchester, England, Friday October 11, 2019, after a stabbing incident at the shopping center that left four people injured. Greater Manchester Police say a man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of serious assault. He has been taken into custody. (John Greenhalgh via AP)
Counterterror police take over UK mall stabbing probe
Counterterror police are now leading an investigation into a stabbing incident that injured four people at a shopping center in northwestern England, as police keep an open mind on the motive
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
Latest News
Recommended for You
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
Latest Sales Flyers view all
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Photo Galleries
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 33,229, Jim Frost photo: Winging the wind is what skysailing is all about for enthusiasts of the fast-growing sport. A beginner, Calvin Swaback of Elgin, takes a running start from the ski slope at Norge Ski Hill in Fox River Grove in September of 1974.
Through the Film Magnifier: Rocket launches, Farrah Faucett, Billards, Ron Santo and Skysailing
Josephine Slape, 3, visiting from Brisbane, Australia, stands in the wind at the DuPage Children’s Museum in Naperville.
You can breeze through The Week in Pictures gallery
Chris Bullock of North AuroraA sailboat returning to its mooring in Ellison Bay, Wisconsin at sunset. My wife and I sat in the town park watching a beautiful sunset when the sailboat came around the point and slowly glided into port like a shadow.
September photo contest winners
Circle of Friends queen and king Amy Sallas and Roger Petty gather with Assisted Living queen and king Nina Viehman and Mike Malloy during a homecoming celebration at the Belmont Village in Buffalo Grove on Wednesday.
The Week in Pictures has a balance of serious news and fun features
A lonely penguin appears in Antarctica during the southern hemisphere’s summer season. Experts say that global warming is affecting Antarctica and among other things is causing penguin colonies to dwindle in the areas closer to the sea as the birds are migrating toward the inland territories, where temperatures remain lower.
Our Beautiful Earth
Feliciano Gutierrez, of Aurora holds both the American and Mexican flags during the Fiestas Patrias parade in Aurora on Sunday, Sept. 15.
It was a colorful Week in Pictures
School Graduations More Galleries
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Inside News
Trending News
    Top Jobs
    Today's Obituaries
     
     