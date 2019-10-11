News
Friday, October 11, 2019
Trump attacks Biden, slams impeachment probe at Minn. rally
President Donald Trump is defiant in the face of an impeachment probe as he tries to convert the threat to his presidency into a weapon on the campaign trail
Envoy to Ukraine was removed after pushback on GiulianiThe former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine was removed after insisting that requests to Ukrainian officials to investigate President Donald Trump's political rival be relayed through official channels
California winds move south, may force new power outagesHot, dry winds that swept through Southern California raised concerns that the region's largest utility could widen power shut-offs to prevent its equipment from sparking wildfires
Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed wins Nobel peace prizeEthiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has won the Nobel Peace Prize, rewarded for his efforts to end his country's long-running border conflict with neighbor and bitter rival Eritrea
Everyone's AirPods will die. Here's the trick to replacing them.When your AirPods' day comes, the only option is to ask Apple for discounted replacements -- but you'll need to know its code word to even get that.
Has your newborn's identity already been stolen?Identity theft experts now recommend freezing your baby's credit because the risk that an identity thief will use their Social Security number to commit fraud is real
Iran says oil tanker struck by missiles off Saudi ArabiaIranian officials say missiles struck an Iranian tanker traveling through the Red Sea off the coast of Saudi Arabia
Jury selection in newspaper shooting case to be discussedA judge and attorneys in the case of a man charged with killing five people at a Maryland newspaper are scheduled to discuss questions potential jurors will be asked during jury selection
Thousands of Nigerian hunters prepare to chase Boko HaramThousands of Nigerian hunters prepare offensive against Boko Haram; 'We fear only God'
UAW-GM strike proving costly to more than workers, automakerFinancial costs of the UAW strike against General Motors are proving worrisome to more than the automaker and its workers manning picket lines
With less to lose, will retiring Republicans desert Trump?Retiring House and Senate Republicans are a natural group to watch for defectors as Democrats' impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump builds steam
- 8:28 AMCounterterror police take over UK mall stabbing probe
- 8:27 AM28 years in prison for man who raped Bensenville woman he met via messaging app
- 8:23 AMHospitals resume accepting patients after malware attack
- 8:19 AMAnalysis: Impeachment fight tests Constitution's limits
- 7:50 AMDeaths, displacement as Turkey's Syria offensive in 3rd day
- 7:43 AMArrest of Giuliani associates ensnares 'Congressman 1'
- 7:33 AMSuspicious letter prompts hazmat response in Rolling Meadows
- AuroraMan suffers multiple gunshot wounds in Aurora
- LisleLisle agrees to ban recreational marijuana sales
- Barrington'A huge relief for traffic': Barrington gets $48.5M grant to build Route 14 underpass
- Rolling MeadowsSuspicious letter prompts hazmat response in Rolling Meadows
- ElginLooking to open a spot in downtown Elgin? Free tour on Saturday
- ElginDowntown Elgin liked 5 weeks of more cops to help with homeless, but it cost $82,000
- Glen EllynBusiness Ledger expo puts spotlight on suburban hospitality industry
- CarpentersvilleCarpentersville man sentenced to 11 years in drug case
- PoliticsKinzler now third GOP candidate seeking Casten's U.S. House seat
- PalatinePalatine schedules public hearing on potential marijuana sales
- CarpentersvilleMan with long record of break-ins gets 8 years for Lake in the Hills burglary
- CarpentersvilleTwo people displaced in Carpentersville apartment fire
- EntertainmentBring gourds to Great Highwood Pumpkin Festival to break record
- BataviaMeet the husband-wife duo behind Motto and Flourish -- two clothing boutiques in Geneva
- Bensenville28 years in prison for man who raped Bensenville woman he met via messaging app
