Suspicious letter prompts hazmat response at Rolling Meadows office

A suspicious letter delivered to a Rolling Meadows office Thursday morning that contained a white powdery substance turned out to be a common household product, authorities said.

Still, police and fire department crews took it as a credible threat, leading to a Level 2 hazardous materials response that brought 40 firefighters and a dozen hazmat technicians -- some in full bodysuits -- to the scene.

Emergency crews arrived at the office building at 1835 Rohlwing Road about 9:30 a.m. after a mail carrier making his daily rounds delivered the envelope.

An employee opened the letter, which contained some "disparaging lettering," and the white powder fell on her lap, said Rolling Meadows Fire Chief Terry Valentino.

The employee who opened the letter, as well as another who was nearby and the mail carrier, were isolated, but they were not hurt and did not become ill, Valentino said.

The hazmat crew tested a sample of the powder in a machine but results came back negative for anything hazardous, he said.

"We treated it as a very credible threat," Valentino added.

The investigation is now in the hands of the police department.