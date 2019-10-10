Grants available for College of Lake County students

Nearly 200 Lake County residents will have the opportunity to advance their education at the College of Lake County through the Workforce Equity Initiative Grant.

The grants are for Lake County residents, with special emphasis on North Chicago, Round Lake, Waukegan and Zion. Grant funds will cover all tuition and fees, course materials, textbooks, industry exam fees and a scholarship to assist with living expenses such as child care, housing and transportation.

The funding allows eligible students to earn a certificate in one of nine programs: administrative management technology; auto collision repair; forklift operator; truck driving; HVAC technology; nursing, dental and health care office assistants; and phlebotomy.

For more information, contact Ashley Ward at award1@clcillinois.edu or (847) 543-2390.