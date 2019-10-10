Elgin man charged after search warrant

Lorenzo Grant, 30, of Elgin, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and not having a firearm owners identification card.

An Elgin man was charged with possession of cocaine and weapons-related offenses, police said.

Lorenzo Grant, 30, of the 1800 block of Gleneagle Circle, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony; unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony; and not having a firearm owners identification card, a Class 3 felony, police said in a Facebook post.

The charges stemmed from a search warrant executed at Grant's residence at about 4 a.m. Thursday by the Elgin Police Department's drug unit and SWAT team. Police said they recovered drugs and a weapon during the search.

The search warrant was not related to a shooting the night before, just after 10:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of Mark Avenue, where a man was shot and taken to the hospital with nonlife threatening injuries, police spokeswoman Kristie Hilton said.