Civil War encampment and battle next week in Hainesville

Hainesville's Civil War Encampment & Battle will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at a rural setting off South Hainesville Road.

The event hosted by the Northbrook Sports Club includes military battles with infantry, cavalry and artillery; military and civilian bivouacs and encampments; and period dressed military, civilian and presenters.

Special guests include Abraham & Mary Lincoln, Elijah Haines, Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, William Irving Kirk, Clara Barton and Thomas Morris Chester. Period music, food and souvenir vendors also will be featured.

There is no charge for admission, but parking is $10 cash per vehicle and $5 for motorcycles. Visit www.hainesville.org for details and schedule.