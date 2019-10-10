Aurora police report shooting
Updated 10/10/2019 9:58 PM
Police are investigating a shooting in Aurora.
In a tweet Thursday night, the police department said someone had been shot on the 400 block of South LaSalle Street. No further details were available.
This is a developing story, check back later for updates at dailyherald.com.
