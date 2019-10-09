Should Taste of Des Plaines depart city's downtown?

City alderman are considering a plan to move the Taste of Des Plaines festival from its traditional location downtown to another location. The move comes after a rash of complaints about traffic surrounding this year's festival. Courtesy of city of Des Plaines

Des Plaines leaders are considering moving the annual Taste of Des Plaines festival out of the city's downtown because of complaints from residents about traffic.

Aldermen on Monday debated three potential alternate locations: Maryville Academy, Oakton Community College or Lake Park, where the Des Plaines Park District holds its annual Fall Fest.

"I know that this is something that's been raised with a number of elected officials," 8th Ward Alderman Andrew Goczkowski said.

7th Ward Alderman Don Smith raised concerns about the number of events already held at Maryville and the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

"They do a lot over there," he said.

Several aldermen voiced support for Lake Park, 2200 Lee St., as an alternative.

"Years ago they used to have it at Lake Opeka," 5th Ward Alderman Carla Brookman said. "The venue is just beautiful, and it really accommodates a lot of people."

"I love Lake Opeka, and we've seen the success of Fall Fest there," 3rd Ward Alderman Denise Rodd added.

Aldermen didn't reach a final decision on the festival's location, but there was a consensus that city staffers should look into the alternate locations and report back by the end of the year.

Held in June, the two-day festival features area restaurants, live music and family activities. This year's fest took place along Ellinwood Street, between River Road and Lee Street.

Goczkowski said the Taste of Des Plaines can't remain downtown.

"This last time around, there was a lot of road construction," he said.

"It led to significant traffic issues. I don't think it's all bad, but it did block all these roads."