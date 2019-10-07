Libertyville 'Touch the Trucks,' Pumpkin Fest set for Oct. 18

The Cook Memorial Library's 18th annual "Touch the Trucks" is set for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 19, on Church Street between Brainerd and Milwaukee avenues.

Church Street will be closed so young ones can explore community service vehicles and meet their friendly drivers.

By popular demand, the library is hosting a "QUIET Touch the Trucks" for the first hour, meaning there will be no sirens, horns, bells, whistles or buzzers. Those who are scared or bothered by loud noises can enjoy the event in peace.

At the same time that day, the Junior Woman's Club of Libertyville and local Rotary clubs are hosting the annual Pumpkin Fest in Cook Park.