French Soiree Culinaire tickets on sale

Tickets are now available for the Hoffman Estates Sister Cities Commission's biggest event of the year.

This year's 22nd French Soiree Culinaire at the Bridges of Poplar Creek Country Club includes a four-course plated dinner, silent auction, a jazz band and other activities. It will be held from 6 to 09 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.

The cost is $47 per person. Reservations will be accepted until Oct. 17. For ticket reservations, call Debbie at (847) 781-2611.