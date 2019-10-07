Authorities: Wanted Mundelein man threatened to jump off Vernon Hills balcony, had assault rifle

Authorities say Mundelein resident Francisco J. Pina was found with this AR-15 rifle and ammunition when deputies tried to arrest him on a warrant in Vernon Hills. Courtesy of Lake County sheriff's office

A wanted Mundelein man was arrested Monday morning after threatening to jump from a Vernon Hills balcony and being found with an assault rifle, officials said.

Francisco J. Pina, 18, of the 300 block of Longwood Terrace in Mundelein, was wanted for a failure to appear on an arrest warrant on three counts of child pornography, plus aggravated battery, manufacturing and delivery of cannabis and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to a news release from the Lake County sheriff's office. His initial charges stemmed from a Mundelein police investigation, and his bail had been set at $250,000.

Authorities said they learned Pina was hiding at a relative's six-floor apartment on the 1100 block of Museum Boulevard in Vernon Hills.

Pina refused to open to open the door when members of the sheriff's warrants team knocked about 8 a.m., and deputies forced their way in, the release said. Pina went to the balcony and threatened to jump, the release said. Authorities negotiated with him for about 45 minutes before he surrendered, according to the release.

Authorities said they found an AR-15 rifle and marijuana. Pina was additionally charged with unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a weapon, the release said.

He's being held at the Lake County jail and is scheduled for a court hearing Tuesday morning.