 

Free forum in Grayslake on supporting kids

 
Daily Herald Report
Updated 10/6/2019 6:20 PM

Lake County State's Attorney Michael Nerheim and a representative of a children's advocacy group called the Erikson Institute will lead a public forum about supporting early childhood experiences in Grayslake on Thursday, Oct. 17.

A group called Fight Crime: Invest in Kids Illinois is involved, too. The free forum is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. in conference room A013 at the College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The event is open to the public. RSVP by sending an email to disaacson@fightcrime.org.

