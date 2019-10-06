Free forum in Grayslake on supporting kids
Updated 10/6/2019 6:20 PM
Lake County State's Attorney Michael Nerheim and a representative of a children's advocacy group called the Erikson Institute will lead a public forum about supporting early childhood experiences in Grayslake on Thursday, Oct. 17.
A group called Fight Crime: Invest in Kids Illinois is involved, too. The free forum is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. in conference room A013 at the College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St.
The event is open to the public. RSVP by sending an email to disaacson@fightcrime.org.
