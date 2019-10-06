 

Firefighters survey damage as Schaumburg apartment blaze investigation continues

  • Schaumburg fire vehicles lined the street Sunday outside the Remington Place Apartments as authorities continue to investigate the cause of a fire early Saturday that injured six residents and a firefighter.

      Schaumburg fire vehicles lined the street Sunday outside the Remington Place Apartments as authorities continue to investigate the cause of a fire early Saturday that injured six residents and a firefighter. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

  • The cause of a fire early Saturday that displaced more than a dozen residents at the Remington Place Apartments in Schaumburg remains under investigation.

      The cause of a fire early Saturday that displaced more than a dozen residents at the Remington Place Apartments in Schaumburg remains under investigation. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • While Schaumburg police and fire investigators continue to seek a cause of a fire early Saturday that injured seven people at the Remington Place Apartments, firefighters were back on the scene Sunday reviewing their response to the blaze.

      While Schaumburg police and fire investigators continue to seek a cause of a fire early Saturday that injured seven people at the Remington Place Apartments, firefighters were back on the scene Sunday reviewing their response to the blaze. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 10/6/2019 3:41 PM

Schaumburg firefighters were back at the scene Sunday of an apartment building gutted by a fire that injured seven and displaced about a dozen residents early Saturday.

Several fire vehicles lined the street near the Remington Place Apartments while firefighters surveyed the damage at the 12-unit building in the 100 block of Salado Court.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Fire Capt. John Schneidwind said firefighters were taking advantage of a training opportunity, preparing for responses to potential similar occurrences in the future.

"We are talking about what we would do if it happened on our shift," he said.

Overlooking a soggy grassy area cordoned off with yellow tape, the three-story building showed the aftereffects of the blaze, which injured six residents -- two seriously -- and a Schaumburg firefighter.

Windows were boarded up and the edges of balconies were singed, while the odor of smoke lingered in the air. Debris littered the ground.

Firefighters called to the blaze at 1:28 a.m. Saturday arrived to find flames and smoke coming from the first floor and two people trapped on the third floor. Both leapt from the building to escape the flames and were hospitalized in serious condition.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Sunday by both the police and fire departments.

Residents of the apartment complex said Sunday they heard an explosion before the fire.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Lou Ciesla, who moved into a neighboring building more than a month ago, said he didn't know about the fire until he tried to leave the complex Saturday morning and found the street jammed with fire trucks.

"It stunned me that something like this would happen. And I didn't know the severity of it until I came back that morning around (8 a.m.)," he said.

The apartment building was declared uninhabitable. Displaced residents received immediate shelter in the Remington Place clubhouse pending the arrival of the Red Cross for further assistance.

Apartment management was unavailable for further comment.

A Schaumburg firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion after battling the blaze and has since been released from Amita St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, as was a resident treated for smoke inhalation.

Three other residents were treated by paramedics on scene.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Officials: 7 hurt, including firefighter, in Schaumburg apartment fire
Related Article
Officials: 7 hurt, including firefighter, in Schaumburg apartment fire
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 