Waukegan man charged with murder; 5 people hit with SUV after soccer match

A Waukegan man has been charged with first-degree murder, accused of running his SUV into five people after a fight after a soccer match Friday night.

Bail was set at $5 million Saturday morning for Prisciliano Carranza, 22.

According to a news release from Waukegan police, a fight was reported at 11:40 p.m. in the Lake County Sports Center parking lot, 351 Oakwood Ave.

They were told a man had driven in to a group of people, then fled the scene. Police later pulled over a black 2010 GMC SUV that had heavy front-end damage, and arrested Carranza, who was driving.

A man in his 40s was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Two men in their late teens, and a 10-year-old girl, all related to the man, were also hit, as well as a man in his 20s. All the men were taken to hospitals for treatment of moderate injuries, and are expected to recover, according to police.

The identity of the deceased will not be released until after an autopsy is conducted Monday, and relatives have been notified, police said.