Several injured in fire at Schaumburg apartment building

Seven people, including a firefighter, were injured in an early-morning fire Saturday in an apartment building in Schaumburg, officials said.

Schaumburg police and fire responded at 1:28 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire on the 100 block of Salado Court, according to a news release from the Schaumburg Police Department.

When first responders arrived, the first floor of the building was on fire and two people were trapped on the third floor, the release said.

They began to evacuate the building and called for assistance and equipment from several nearby fire departments, according to the release.

The two people trapped on the third floor jumped from the window and were taken to Amita St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates with serious injuries.

Both still were hospitalized as of Saturday evening, police said. Another resident was treated for smoke inhalation at St. Alexius and released. The firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion at St. Alexius and released.

The other three injured residents were treated by paramedics on the scene and declined to be taken to the hospital, police said.

The fire left one 12-unit building uninhabitable, police said, and a neighboring building was heavily damaged by smoke.

About 12 residents were displaced and were provided shelter in the Remington Place Clubhouse pending the arrival of the American Red Cross, police said.

Police and fire are still investigating the cause of the fire.