Several injured in fire at Schamuburg apartment building

Several people were injured in an early-morning fire Saturday in an apartment building on Salado Court in Schaumburg.

According to arlingtoncardinal.com, an alarm alerted firefighters at 1:27 a.m., then a caller reported seeing flames and smoke in an apartment. The caller said there were people and animals trapped in the building.

The fire burned the south side of the building, and through the roof. Fire was also found in a third-floor hallway.

One person was rescued from a third-floor balcony.

The fire was declared out at 2:33 a.m.

No information on the fire was available from Schaumburg authorities as of late Saturday afternoon.