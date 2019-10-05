Park district staff pushing ahead with plan to end indoor tennis in Hoffman Estates

About 20 people attended an informational meeting Saturday morning on plans to end tennis at The Club at Prairie Stone fitness center, owned by the Hoffman Estates Park District.

A half-dozen people questioned the wisdom of the park district staff's recommendation that three tennis courts be replaced with new fitness and multipurpose zones at a projected cost of $400,000 to $600,000. Only 85 of the center's 3,000 members are playing tennis for an extra $20 monthly fee, and all club members were notified of the meeting.

The lead opponent of the plan, Kate Boetto, conceded after the meeting that the plan was likely headed for approval. The plan will go before a park board committee that will be reviewing the district's capital plan for next year at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Triphahn Center, 1685 W. Higgins Road. If approved, it will go before the full board for final approval 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at the same location. If the plan is approved, tennis will end Jan. 1.

Craig Talsma, executive director of the district, said the district is negotiating with South Barrington and Hanover Park park districts so Hoffman Estates residents will have access to their larger tennis facilities at in-district rates. He said tennis loses $100,000 a year and the 15-year-old center needs the space to expand and upgrade its other offerings so that it can remain competitive and draw more younger members.