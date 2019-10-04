Lake County Forest Preserve board to vote on budget
Updated 10/4/2019 11:12 AM
The Lake County Forest Preserve District board will meet Tuesday to approve a $62.4 million budget for the 2020 fiscal year and to discuss other business. The fiscal year begins Jan. 1.
The meeting will be held at the county government enter, 18 N. County St., Waukegan. It is set to follow the Lake County Board meeting beginning at 9 a.m. Both meetings are open to the public.
