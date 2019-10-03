 

Man pleads guilty in Mother's Day hit-and-run that injured girl

Harry Hitzeman
 
 
Updated 10/3/2019 1:52 PM

A 42-year-old St. Charles-area man has admitted to a hit-and-run that injured a 7-year-old girl this past Mother's Day.

Brian J. Quartuccio, of the 35W700 block of Oak Drive, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kane County court to leaving the scene of an accident and driving while license suspended or revoked in the May 12 crash that injured Lexi Hanson, who was airlifted to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge with potentially life-threatening injuries.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Lexi's story garnered extensive TV coverage and she was released from the hospital several days later.

At the time of the crash, Quartuccio had two previous DUI convictions in DuPage County in 2004 and 2012, a DUI in Kane County in 2007 and was on probation for driving while his license was suspended in 2017, according to prosecutors and court records.

Kane County prosecutors said Lexi was hit as she rode her bicycle in an unincorporated area near St. Charles. A black Dodge pickup truck was found a few blocks from the crash scene near Geneva and Courier avenues, and Quartuccio is accused of running off, according to authorities.

"The defendant immediately left the scene, did not report the accident to anyone and he did not stop to give aid," Kane County Assistant State's Attorney Joe Cullen.

Quartuccio turned himself in to authorities the next day after the sheriff's office provided his information and mug shot to the press and spread it on social media. He has since been released from jail after posting 10% of his $350,000 bail.

Quartuccio, clean shaven and his long hair trimmed, entered on Thursday what is known as a "cold" or "blind" plea, in which a defendant admits guilt without agreeing to a sentence with prosecutors, and instead leaves it in the hands of a judge. He faces three to seven years in prison when sentenced Dec. 18 by Kane County Judge D.J. Tegeler.

Under state law, Quartuccio can have his prison sentence cut in half for good behavior. He also could be resentenced to prison for violating his probation on the 2017 driving while license suspended case.

Quartuccio's curfew also was extended to 9:30 p.m. so he can attend daily Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

His attorney, Dean Kekos, declined to comment outside of court and did not return messages.

Lexi's parents also filed a lawsuit seeking unspecified damages from Quartuccio, who they argue was negligent in the crash. The case was up in Kane County this week and continued to Dec. 4, records show.

