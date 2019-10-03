Family: Man who drove SUV through Woodfield had just been released from mental health facility

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comThe point where a sport utility vehicle made entry into Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, at the east entrance to Sears, has been boarded up as of Saturday. A makeshift doorway has been cut into the wood for customers to enter the store.

The man who authorities say drove his SUV through the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg last month had been released from a mental health facility the previous day, still suffering from hallucinations, hearing voices and having suicidal thoughts, relatives told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Javier Garcia, 22, was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and bipolar disorder three years ago and has been in and out of mental health facilities since then, his sister Noemi Garcia told the Sun-Times Wednesday.

